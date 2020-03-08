Grab Profits in Five Days or Less with These Rapid-Fire Trades

To call the markets "volatile" right now would be an understatement.

They're more like the "Batman" roller coaster at Six Flags – a 50-mile-per-hour free-fly ride that's been known to make riders black out due to its sheer speed on inverted loops.

After reaching an all-time high of 3,393.52 on Feb. 19, investors blinked – and boom, the S&P 500 was down a whopping 18% in just seven trading days.

But then, the ride took a quick swing back up with an 8% bounce on March 2:

Following that, Wednesday, March 4, saw a 4% jump after Joe Biden's Super Tuesday win – only to have the major indexes open 2% lower the next day.

Feels like the fast ups and downs of a roller coaster, right? The kind that makes your stomach squirm. And the ride is far from over…

On March 3, the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest cut since the 2008 financial crisis. The simple fact that the Fed feels the need to cut rates at all means that there's only more volatility to come.

But while most investors suffer from the market's whiplash, those "in the know" are enjoying the ride, snagging fast profits right under their noses.

In fact, some of my readers just had the chance to score a 50% profit in three days.

All it takes is perfect timing and fast-moving trades – and I'm here today to show you exactly how you can achieve both…