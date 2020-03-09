LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Shah Gilani
Profit Alerts: Shah Gilani, Stock Market Crash Insurance, Stocks to Watch, Trading Strategy Alerts, Your Money & Politics

The Impact of COVID-19 on Markets: Your Roadmap Through the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By , Capital Wave Strategist, Money Morning@WallStreet_II

Shah GilaniShah Gilani

The global spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), is already impacting economies, markets, and stocks.

Last week, I brought you part one of my series on how this new coronavirus outbreak is affecting global markets and, ultimately, your money. Then the market moved more than 4,500 points in five days.

Today, I'm walking you through what's ahead – the good, the bad, and the ugly. Investors need a comprehensive roadmap to navigate each of the potential pathways the virus could take markets down, because it's going to take them down all three roads…

The COVID-19 Impact on Markets: the Good

Viruses can and do "burn themselves out," according to scientists. The best-case scenario for economies, markets, and stocks is if COVID-19 burns itself out in the next few months without any significant increase in either infection or mortality rates.

John Nicholls, a pathology professor at the University of Hong Kong, says he knows when the virus will become inactive.

Following Nicholls' remarks in a leaked transcript from a conference call organized by Hong Kong brokerage firm CLSA, AccuWeather staff writer Mark Puleo contacted the professor for on-the-record commentary…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Shah GilaniShah Gilani

About the Author

Browse Shah's articles | View Shah's research services

Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.

He helped develop what has become known as the Volatility Index (VIX) - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.

Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.

Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.

Today, as editor of 10X Trader, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with the chance to earn ten times their money on trade after trade.

Shah is also the proud founding editor of The Money Zone, where after eight years of development and 11 years of backtesting he has found the edge over stocks, giving his members the opportunity to rake in potential double, triple, or even quadruple-digit profits weekly with just a few quick steps.

Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and Marketwatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's "Varney & Co."

He also writes our most talked-about publication, Wall Street Insights & Indictments, where he reveals how Wall Street's high-stakes game is really played.

Read full bio

  1. Rekha Dange | March 9, 2020

    That is a rude awakening for us and a great insight on the COVID-19 impact. Thank you for giving us a detailed overview..One needs to be prudent on managing their own risk-Better be safe that sorry

    Reply

Comment on This Story

Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Some HTML is OK


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Today's Markets
DJIA 154.37 (0.65%) 24,005.39
NASDAQ 76.46 (0.96%) 8,027.15
S&P 22.62 (0.82%) 2,769.18