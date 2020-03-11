This “Quarantine Profit Play” Can Lock In Fast Profits on COVID-19’s Upside

The markets have taken a beating this week after North Korea and the Saudi-Russian oil war added to the COVID-19 wreckage.

But the fact is not even the economic carnage we've seen over the last few days can keep you from turning a profit.

And if anyone knows how to make money in a down market, it's Fast Profits regular and Editor of Night Trader Chris Johnson. In fact, the last time Chris joined us, he recommended two profit plays to combat the economic effects of COVID-19. Fast-forward two weeks later, and those plays have made 40% to 400% gains for our readers.

Today, Chris is bringing you another potential "grand slam" – a trade opportunity that's being driven higher by the growing number of coronavirus quarantines.

It's an online retailer that's enabling Americans to work (and shop) from home – a job perk that's quickly becoming a necessity as more and more residential areas go into "lockdown" mode.

This stock is up 30% year to date but has pulled back about 7% this month as the market takes a hit. This is giving you an incredible entry point, as Chris still expects it to climb another 20% to 30% in the next few months, framing a prime window of profits both for the long and short term.

It's what he calls a "gem in the rubble."

Take a look below for the full details…

3 Steps to Doubling Your Money, No Matter What COVID-19 Throws at You

Today's trade details:

Action to Take No. 1 – Place a limit order to buy shares of ETSY for no more than $55. Action to Take No. 2 – Buy to open $60 ETSY June 19, 2020 calls for no more than $6.50.

Chris said it best in today's Fast Profits episode: "Volatility creates opportunity."

Stocks may be going haywire, but there's still plenty of ways to both keep your portfolio safe and make substantial profits in the current market climate, something Chris has made pretty clear over the last few weeks with a jaw-dropping 400% winner.

But this isn't the only way to rake in fast profits today.

Tom Gentile, another familiar face here on Fast Profits, says there are three simple rules to making money in any market.

Keep your risk low. Trade fast. Keep your sights set on the top market-moving stocks.

It may sound simple enough, but it's a proven method of doubling your money no matter what the market does next.

In fact, Tom's applied this foolproof trading approach to his own options trading system, Weekly Cash Clock. The result: Tom's subscribers are up more than 17% on average this year.

This may sound like a modest gain, but we're talking about a total portfolio balance during a time when the rest of the market is losing.

Needless to say, this system can keep the money rolling in whether stocks go up, down, or sideways.

Click here to see how Tom's readers do it before you miss another opportunity to join to them.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.