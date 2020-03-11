LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
Stocks: ETSY
Stocks: ETSY

This “Quarantine Profit Play” Can Lock In Fast Profits on COVID-19’s Upside

By , Money Morning

The markets have taken a beating this week after North Korea and the Saudi-Russian oil war added to the COVID-19 wreckage.

But the fact is not even the economic carnage we've seen over the last few days can keep you from turning a profit.

And if anyone knows how to make money in a down market, it's Fast Profits regular and Editor of Night Trader Chris Johnson. In fact, the last time Chris joined us, he recommended two profit plays to combat the economic effects of COVID-19. Fast-forward two weeks later, and those plays have made 40% to 400% gains for our readers.

Today, Chris is bringing you another potential "grand slam" – a trade opportunity that's being driven higher by the growing number of coronavirus quarantines.

It's an online retailer that's enabling Americans to work (and shop) from home – a job perk that's quickly becoming a necessity as more and more residential areas go into "lockdown" mode.

This stock is up 30% year to date but has pulled back about 7% this month as the market takes a hit. This is giving you an incredible entry point, as Chris still expects it to climb another 20% to 30% in the next few months, framing a prime window of profits both for the long and short term.

It's what he calls a "gem in the rubble."

Take a look below for the full details…

Today's trade details:

Action to Take No. 1 – Place a limit order to buy shares of ETSY for no more than $55.

Action to Take No. 2 – Buy to open $60 ETSY June 19, 2020 calls for no more than $6.50.

Chris said it best in today's Fast Profits episode: "Volatility creates opportunity."

Stocks may be going haywire, but there's still plenty of ways to both keep your portfolio safe and make substantial profits in the current market climate, something Chris has made pretty clear over the last few weeks with a jaw-dropping 400% winner.

  1. Angela Owens | March 11, 2020

    Hi, I dont understand chris recommendations to enter trade. He says put limit order on etsy's for 55
    Is that just buying shares for that price? And the 2nd action was to buy to open etsy's 60 dollar..for no more than 6.50. I tried to put these in and thats alot of money, so can someone please explain to me..is this a vertical call spread? I never know how to take action on his recommendations. I wish he would spell it out better as I dont understand.

    Reply
    • Fast Profits Editor | March 11, 2020

      Angela,

      Thank you for reaching out!

      The first action to take listed above is in fact a stock play, simply recommending to purchase ETSY shares for no more than $55. The limit order would be a conditional order ensuring that you would not purchase this stock for more than this recommended amount, however if the going market price is less than $55 per share, you could simply purchase at market. If you need any assistance with this, I would advise that you reach out to your broker.

      The second action to take is a more speculative alternative – an ETSY call option. You could either take advantage of this options play, simply buy the stock outright, or both if your prefer. This would not be a spread of any sort, as we have only recommended a basic one-legged call option (otherwise referred to as a vanilla call) and/or the stock itself.

      Regarding the option trade recommendation, at a premium of $6.50, this call option would be worth $650 per contract (100 shares x $6.50 per share). This however would be the maximum recommended price – currently Robinhood.com quotes this option at $3.75 (a total of $375 per contract).

      Because our readers are using a variety of different brokerage platforms, each with it's own online layout, going into detail as to how to place each trade would only benefit a select few readers. So if you are requiring any assistance executing any particular trade, again you would likely want to refer to your broker.

      Best of luck!

      -Fast Profits Team Member

      Reply
      • rekha | March 11, 2020

        Tha't s what I thought.
        I just picked up 2 contracts on June 19 $ 60 call option at 3.80.
        Is out of money right now however Chris has a deep dive into the analysis so I was comfortable in buying it.

        Reply
        • Fast Profits Editor | March 11, 2020

          Rekha,

          So glad to hear you were able to execute this trade!

          However, if I'm understanding you right, you should always keep your own risk tolerance in mind on future trades.

          Options are an excellent way to earn faster, bigger profits than almost any other security, and they're far less risky than most investors assume, given that you use them properly.

          But no form investing can entirely eliminate the element of risk, even with a wealth of data to support investment selections like Chris has done here.

          So the best way to minimize your own risk would be to never invest more than you can risk losing. After all, our goal is build your wealth fast, without breaking the bank.

          Best of luck!

          -Fast Profits Team Member

          Reply
  2. Billy Allen | March 11, 2020

    Please be more specific with this recommendation for us sophomores. Thanks.

    Reply
    • Fast Profits Editor | March 11, 2020

      Billy,

      Thanks for reading Fast Profits with Money Morning!

      As you can see from some of the other comments, we're catering to a fairly broad audience. Some of our readers are more seasoned and feel comfortable with technical indicators and in-depth research, while others are new to the trading game and prefer things as simple as possible.

      We do try to appeal the widest array of trading needs, however if you need any further assistance of any kind, please don't hesitate to reach out to one of our customer service associates at 1(888) 384-8339.

      Best of luck,

      -Fast Profits Team Member

      Reply

Today's Markets
DJIA -1,898.69 (-8.06%) 21,654.53
NASDAQ -546.31 (-6.87%) 7,405.74
S&P -195.73 (-7.14%) 2,545.65
ETSY -5.19 (-10.33%) 45.04