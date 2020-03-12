The Only REIT That Can Thrive Amid the Great Coronavirus Sell-Off of 2020

The markets are in a panic again Thursday as investors flee for the exits.

Chatter has emerged about the possibility of new stimulus, new interest rate cuts, and payroll tax cuts. But it's clear that markets aren't responding well to the usual medicine sought over the last decade to instill confidence…

On Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to resolve concerns about the coronavirus spread with potential fiscal boosts. He proposed greater access to small-business loans, pitched cuts to payroll taxes, and issued a travel ban with Europe (because, why not?)

The markets haven't reacted well. For the second time this week, we triggered a circuit breaker, and the Dow Jones shed another 2,000 points.

Things continue to go from bad to worse…

Even some of our favorite low-interest rate plays like real estate investment trusts (REITs) haven't been immune to the market panic.

Investors are taking remaining gains off the table and reallocating capital to cash reserves, bonds, and even gold.

But one REIT has remained immune to this selling pressure. That's because its unique position in the real estate market and the global economy is more critical than ever.

This is the REIT to buy and hold for the foreseeable future…