These Dividend Stocks Are Hiking Payouts Even in the Face of the Coronavirus

This week, the novel coronavirus has triggered two circuit breakers to halt trading. The viral panic over coronavirus has turned into a fiscal pandemic. The Dow is now off more than 27.6% from its all-time high in December. The index hasn't been this low since summer 2017.

Panic is only increasing as the COVID-19 problem gets more serious. Many investors feel they're stuck riding this with no answer.

But that is not the case. If you're sitting on any cash right now, many U.S. companies are trading at very attractive valuations. This would be the time to buy some top dividend stocks to hold over the long term.

It's important to remember that a pandemic's rise is parabolic, but so too is its decline. While the United States is facing a wave of infections around the nation, China (the first place the virus spread) is starting to see its early signs of normalcy and improvement in its supply chains.

Companies with enough cash on hand should survive this pandemic. Some are looking to entice investors who are moving to cash with a boost to their dividends.

Today, we're taking a look at several U.S. companies that are raising their dividends and could become very attractive long-term investments. Here's the first dividend stock…

Top Dividend Stocks No. 3: QUALCOMM Inc.