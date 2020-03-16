2 Top Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now During the COVID-19 Breakout

The markets have been in an incredible free fall over the last three weeks. But with sharp pullbacks come unique opportunities to buy stocks for the long haul.

There's been an insider buying trend in one of these top penny stocks recently. And it could mean a 100% pop is in store for that penny stock next year.

One of the best ways to identify breakout penny stocks – particularly in the face of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic – is to eye insider buying by corporate executives and insiders. We like to take a look at what company insiders are doing right now with their money.

After all, who knows the short-term and long-term outlook for a company more than the people who run it?

This week, we're looking at a handful of penny stocks – trading under $5 – that offer tremendous upside in the next 12 to 15 months. We focus on these inexpensive stocks because just a small investment has the potential to pay off huge in the long term.

Penny Stock to Buy No. 2 Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) is a Business Development company that makes debt and equity investments in mid-market firms with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $150 million. It typically will invest in secure liens and take interest in firms that range from online lenders, distributors, textiles, commercial services, and IT services. Naturally, it exposes itself to economic downturns, and this recent sell-off is no exception.

Shares have plunged more than 30% from February levels, and that was a time where concerns about a recession were largely priced into the stock. However, the stock looks poised for a big turnaround once this situation shakes out. Executives are taking the opportunity to buy low.

Take Action: Market volatility has everyone on edge, but we have three steps you can take to protect your money and even set yourself up to profit. Click here…

This week, Prospect Capital CEO John Berry just purchased more than $1.6 million in company stock. That helped propel shares up more than 6% over the last 24 hours. But there is good reason to expect that this stock will shoot much higher on the other side of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares currently trade for under $5. But a bounce-back is coming in the second or third quarter of this year. Shares could easy trend back to the $6.50 level, which would represent a win of 30% in the next few months.

But this next "coronavirus penny stock" could double by 2021…

Top Penny Stock to Buy No. 1