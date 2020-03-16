Demand Destruction Across the U.S. and Global Economies Portends Recession, or Worse

Start the conversation
Don't believe anyone who tries to tell you that "demand destruction" resulting from the impact of the novel coronavirus across U.S. and world economies isn't going to result in a global recession. They don't know the facts.
By way of just one example, China, the first country hit and hit hard by COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei province, announced its February manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) dropped to 35.7 from January's 50 level.
Fifty is the index's dividing line – above 50 implies expansion, and below 50 spells contraction.
That drop is both a record drop for one month and a record low for China.
Worse, China's non-manufacturing PMI (think services) fell from 54.1 in January to 28.9 in February.
At the height of the financial crisis, China's manufacturing PMI only fell to 38.7. Its non-manufacturing PMI never even broke 50.
With 11 million people locked down in Wuhan and at least 46 million people across China quarantined, of course demand declined, and so did production.
Now, all of Italy's locked down.
And President Trump declared a state of emergency in the U.S.
As the virus spreads to all 50 states in America and infection rates around the world increase, demand in the U.S. and globally isn't just going to decline; it's going to be destroyed.
Recessions happen when consumer spending weakens, leaving companies with lower revenue and kicking off a dangerous cycle of job cuts, slowed purchase activity, and economic contraction.
If the negative feedback loop that fosters recession gains momentum, the result is a depression.
If the coronavirus isn't corralled and eradicated in the next three months, the U.S. and world economies are headed for recession, according to economists.
If the virus isn't contained and killed off and infection rates haven't leveled off in six months, depression becomes a possibility.
There are two separate demand effects to consider…
