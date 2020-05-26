The Fine Art of Defensive Investing in Today's "Disruption Economy"

Start the conversation
"The best defense is a good offense." – Boxer Jack Dempsey
I've always loved this Jack Dempsey quote – and with good reason.
It tells us that, when the chips are down, you don't sit back, "go defensive," and let events take control over you.
Instead, you take control. You go on the attack. You go on the offensive.
You adopt what I like to call an "offensive/defensive" investing strategy.
In today's "disruption economy" – where innovation keeps changing the competitive landscape – that's the only way to go.
And in today's issue of Money Morning, we're going to show you how this flavor of "defensive investing" can help you navigate this volatile pandemic market…
About the Author
Before he moved into the investment-research business in 2005, William (Bill) Patalon III spent 22 years as an award-winning financial reporter, columnist, and editor. Today he is the Executive Editor and Senior Research Analyst for Money Morning. With his latest project, Private Briefing, Bill takes you "behind the scenes" of his established investment news website for a closer look at the action. Members get all the expert analysis and exclusive scoops he can't publish... and some of the most valuable picks that turn up in Bill's closed-door sessions with editors and experts.
