The Fine Art of Defensive Investing in Today's "Disruption Economy"

"The best defense is a good offense." – Boxer Jack Dempsey

I've always loved this Jack Dempsey quote – and with good reason.

It tells us that, when the chips are down, you don't sit back, "go defensive," and let events take control over you.

Instead, you take control. You go on the attack. You go on the offensive.

You adopt what I like to call an "offensive/defensive" investing strategy.

In today's "disruption economy" – where innovation keeps changing the competitive landscape – that's the only way to go.

And in today's issue of Money Morning, we're going to show you how this flavor of "defensive investing" can help you navigate this volatile pandemic market…