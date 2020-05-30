LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Pot Stock Investing
Stocks: CRLBF, CURLF, GNLN, GRWG, GTBIF
Profit Alerts: Pot Stock Investing

Three Powerful Forces Are Converging on the Cannabis Industry

By , Director of Cannabis Investing Research, Money Morning

Don YochamDon Yocham

While 20 million to 30 million unemployed Americans is a tough number to stomach, one bright sector of the economy will help many of those affected reinvent their careers – cannabis.

Leading companies like Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC: CURLF), and Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) are proving that cannabis legalization is a key part of getting people back to work and getting the economy back on its feet.

These companies are still selling. They are still building. And they are still hiring.

And because of three powerful forces converging on this industry, cannabis will soon prove to be the biggest builder of tomorrow's fortunes…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Don YochamDon Yocham

About the Author

Browse Don's articles | View Don's research services

25-year market veteran who has managed investors' money at firms with assets under management ranging from $250 million up to $16 billion.

Read full bio

Leave a Reply

avatar
Today's Markets
DJIA -17.52 (0.07%) 25,383.11
NASDAQ 120.88 (1.29%) 9,489.87
S&P 14.58 (0.48%) 3,044.31