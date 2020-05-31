LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow D R Barton Jr
Stocks: ACB, CGC, COST, NFLX
Profit Alerts: D R Barton Jr, Stocks to Watch, Trading Strategy Alerts

The Two Stocks to Buy amid Market-Media Tensions

By , Technical Trading Specialist, Money Morning@DRBarton_Stocks

D.R. Barton, Jr.D.R. Barton, Jr.

Many stocks, with a few exceptions, moved up last week. Clearly, investors are seeing some cause for optimism out there, pushing the Dow back over 25,000.

But you couldn't tell that from the news. I'm looking at a CNN headline chyron right now, for instance, that reads: "COVID-19 cases are rising in 18 states." The business section leads with "Markets are pushing higher as lockdowns ease. But huge risks remain."

However, in that same business section, decent gains are being reported, too.

So there's clearly a "Reality Gap" between those negative headlines and the prevailing, generally positive mindset and upward moves in the markets.

In that gap, there's plenty of room for making money…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

D.R. Barton, Jr.D.R. Barton, Jr.

About the Author

Browse D.R.'s articles | View D.R.'s research services

Nationally recognized technical trader. Background in  engineering, system designs, and risk reduction. 26 years in the markets.

Read full bio

Leave a Reply

avatar
Today's Markets
DJIA -17.52 (0.07%) 25,383.11
NASDAQ 120.88 (1.29%) 9,489.87
S&P 14.58 (0.48%) 3,044.31