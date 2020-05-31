The Two Stocks to Buy amid Market-Media Tensions

Many stocks, with a few exceptions, moved up last week. Clearly, investors are seeing some cause for optimism out there, pushing the Dow back over 25,000.

But you couldn't tell that from the news. I'm looking at a CNN headline chyron right now, for instance, that reads: "COVID-19 cases are rising in 18 states." The business section leads with "Markets are pushing higher as lockdowns ease. But huge risks remain."

However, in that same business section, decent gains are being reported, too.

So there's clearly a "Reality Gap" between those negative headlines and the prevailing, generally positive mindset and upward moves in the markets.

In that gap, there's plenty of room for making money…