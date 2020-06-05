How to Profit from Big-Money Stocks for Pennies on the Dollar

Start the conversation
Shelling out money for shares that cost $1,000 apiece can be off-putting, no matter how well they perform or the actual value they represent.
Never mind that "cheap" is often cheap for a good reason; there's an understandable, but mostly incorrect, perception that the lower the share price, the better the bargain.
But it's undeniable: Stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Autozone Inc. (NYSE: AZO), and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) are all caught up in dynamite trends.
They're far outpacing the market, and there's no reason for them to stop anytime soon.
And yet, plenty of regular investors take a look at the quote and think they'll have to settle for fractional shares – or worse, give the company a miss altogether.
So today, I'm going to share the cure for "stock sticker shock." Anyone can use it to ride mammoth profit trends in pricey shares for a fraction of the cost of holding them.
