One of the Best 5G Stocks to Invest in Could Unleash $43 Billion to Shareholders

Life has changed significantly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and the need to adapt has created a new normal.

For example, I can't remember the last time I physically walked into a grocery store. Since the coronavirus, all I've been doing is loading up an app, selecting what I want, and waiting for my groceries to be delivered right to my front door at the time of my choosing.

And it's not just online ordering that is expanding during this time.

From working at home through Zoom meetings to video conferences with your doctor, accessing a reliable technological infrastructure with high speeds to keep everyone connected is more important than ever.

This is why T-Mobile US Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TMUS) latest 5G announcement is so exciting…

The Big 5G News from T-Mobile

The company has achieved the historical milestone of being the first carrier to offer 5G services across all 50 states. This was made possible by joining up with its longtime partner, General Communications.

It first launched an LTE partnership in 2014 to deliver voice offer LTE, and now, its new roaming partnership will let T-Mobile offer 5G network connectivity in Anchorage, Alaska, the largest city in the state.

This accomplishment really shows the strength of T-Mobile's business and growing foothold in the 5G market.

Founded in 1990, T-Mobile has long been seen as an up-and-coming player in the wireless industry, but now, T-Mobile's merger with Sprint has redefined the wireless network into a giant much more comparable to its rivals: AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). It has done this through integrating spectrum and other technologies and will continue to compete with its planned investment of $40 billion in its 5G network over the next three years, which according to T-Mobile will unlock at least $43 billion in value to shareholders.

While T-Mobile is going to be a great 5G stock, it's just the beginning.

