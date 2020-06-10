One Firm Is Taking the Hassle Out of Digital Payments – and Handing You a Piece of an $11 Trillion Opportunity

Start the conversation
Like many of us, I'm a huge believer in the convenience of mobile commerce, often referred to simply as m-commerce. I use Apple Pay from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on my phone regularly when shopping.
There's just one problem – maybe something you've dealt with, too. My iPhone can't recognize me and approve my identity with facial recognition. At least, not when I am wearing my COVID-19 safety mask.
That's where the new field of "touchless commerce" comes into play. It's a process in which you simply tap the store's reader with an enabled credit card.
And it's quickly gaining share in m-commerce, a field worth $284 billion.
Even without COVID-19, this was a field to pay attention to. The world is barreling toward the most convenient "hands-free" options in everything from buying to driving to texting.
That's why it's a great time to invest in the firm that's pioneering touchless commerce. With the initiatives this payments innovator is managing, I see its stock doubling in three years or less…
About the Author
Michael A. Robinson is a 36-year Silicon Valley veteran and one of the top technology financial analysts working today. That's because, as a consultant, senior adviser, and board member for Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Michael enjoys privileged access to pioneering CEOs, scientists, and high-profile players. And he brings this entire world of Silicon Valley "insiders" right to you...
- He was one of five people involved in early meetings for the $160 billion "cloud" computing phenomenon.
- He was there as Lee Iacocca and Roger Smith, the CEOs of Chrysler and GM, led the robotics revolution that saved the U.S. automotive industry.
- As cyber-security was becoming a focus of national security, Michael was with Dave DeWalt, the CEO of McAfee, right before Intel acquired his company for $7.8 billion.
This all means the entire world is constantly seeking Michael's insight.
In addition to being a regular guest and panelist on CNBC and Fox Business, he is also a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter. His first book Overdrawn: The Bailout of American Savings warned people about the coming financial collapse - years before the word "bailout" became a household word.
Silicon Valley defense publications vie for his analysis. He's worked for Defense Media Network and Signal Magazine, as well as The New York Times, American Enterprise, and The Wall Street Journal.
Michael is 100% independent and receives absolutely no compensation from companies he writes about. His ideas are completely his own.
So, it probably goes without saying that you won't ever be left in the dark about breaking innovations, ahead-of-their-time technologies, and breakout companies on the cusp of changing the world once you join this world.
