One Firm Is Taking the Hassle Out of Digital Payments – and Handing You a Piece of an $11 Trillion Opportunity

Like many of us, I'm a huge believer in the convenience of mobile commerce, often referred to simply as m-commerce. I use Apple Pay from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on my phone regularly when shopping.

There's just one problem – maybe something you've dealt with, too. My iPhone can't recognize me and approve my identity with facial recognition. At least, not when I am wearing my COVID-19 safety mask.

That's where the new field of "touchless commerce" comes into play. It's a process in which you simply tap the store's reader with an enabled credit card.

And it's quickly gaining share in m-commerce, a field worth $284 billion.

Even without COVID-19, this was a field to pay attention to. The world is barreling toward the most convenient "hands-free" options in everything from buying to driving to texting.

That's why it's a great time to invest in the firm that's pioneering touchless commerce. With the initiatives this payments innovator is managing, I see its stock doubling in three years or less…