Markets Live Recap: Record Retail Sales Push Stocks Higher Today

Stocks rose Tuesday on the back of a record retail sales jump in May, positive trial results from a potential COVID-19 treatment, and more economic stimulus from the Fed.

The U.S. government reported all-time increase in retail sales of 17.7% in May. Economists were expecting a 7.7% increase.

Meanwhile, trial results announced today showed an already widely available drug called dexamethasone can help critically ill coronavirus patients.

Combine that with the Fed's announcement yesterday that it will begin buying individual corporate bonds, and you get another market rally.

The S&P 500 was up 1.6%, the Dow up 1.7%, and the Nasdaq closed 1.5% higher on the day.

D.R. Barton, Jr., focused his live stream on key earnings reports this week (8:45 a.m. EDT)

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB), reports today: D.R. isn't expecting a great quarter, but he thinks it will be interesting to see what happens next quarter with the tax deadline pushed back to July 15. Price target: $20.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), reports today: D.R. likes the company's great base of long-term clients, but it has had trouble transitioning to the cloud. Price target: $60.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), reports tomorrow: The increased implied volatility makes this stock too difficult to trade. Look for management to give information on advanced bookings. No price target – it's too unpredictable.

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), reports Thursday: KR did not have the drop that most stocks had in March – D.R. is bullish regardless of what happens next with COVID-19. Price target: $40.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX), reports Friday: D.R. is still bullish on the used car sales trend and expects KMX to report a strong quarter and increase forward guidance. Price target: $110.



Markets Live Is Expanding

Starting tomorrow, we have a new Markets Live expert joining us – Andrew Keene.

Andrew is a globally known investor and a renowned options trader who turned a couple thousand dollars into $5 million in less than two years.

He will be providing his viewers opportunities to lock in massive profits every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Catch us tomorrow – starting LIVE again at 8:45am EDT with Chris Johnson, right here.

If you missed our live streams today, you can now replay them on our YouTube channel, here.

Got a question you want our experts to cover? Send us a note.

This Fast Money Move Could Make You $4,238

America's No.1 Pattern Trader is going live on camera to show readers how they can make hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in extra income.

You see, he's found a way to predict the future buying patterns of nearly every stock on the market. And with this trick, he's lining up major payday appointments left and right.

We're talking about cashing in on some of the biggest stocks on the market: Netflix, Apple, Facebook, even Amazon.

The best part is this options trading strategy is super easy to understand and even easier to put into action.

All it takes is three simple steps, a few clicks of your mouse, and you're on your way to what could be life-changing wealth…

Click here to see how he does it.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.