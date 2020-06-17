Markets Live Recap: Why the "Fed Effect" Is Very Real

Markets were volatile today as the Dow struggled to rally for the fourth day in a row, ultimately falling short.

Chris Johnson (8:45 a.m. EDT)

The "Fed Effect" Purchase of corporate bonds by the Fed gives them the most targeted stimulus program ever. We're going to see another level of corporate issuance as we move through 2020 if the Fed is a known buyer of debt. The long bonds / short U.S. dollar (LQD / UDN) is the long-term portfolio trade to profit from this program.

The housing market is showing even more signs of heating up. Housing starts and mortgage applications continue to rise as homebuyers are taking advantage of low interest rates. Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) just announced a positive earnings report that revealed the company is scrambling to develop new inventory as they run short. Listing length is moving to single digits in some areas. Here are some long trades you could put on: ITB, HD, LOW, LEN, LGIH, TREX, and SHW.



Andrew Keene (12 p.m. EDT)

Our newest Markets Live expert Andrew Keene was living with his parents working odd jobs when he discovered how to trade options.

After developing a proprietary trading strategy that made him $5 million in less than two years, he now only has to spend one hour a day, four days a week trading.

Today, Andrew advised his viewers to purchase call options in MOMO and SNAP because he noticed other large traders putting on roughly $100,000 positions in each stock.

