You Can Turn This Week's Huge Fintech Deal into Your Next Big Profit

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE: MA) closed a massive deal this week. If you missed the news, don't worry – it's not too late to profit.

MasterCard announced Tuesday that it was buying fintech firm Finicity for $825 million. Finicity is a data aggregator that helps companies make faster consumer financial decisions.

The firm focuses on things like credit decisions, financial transaction data, and account verification.

MasterCard has been going through a significant shift in the last few years, focusing on technology that offers assistance with making faster and better decisions.

Now, an $825 million deal isn't a massive deal when it comes to a company the size of MasterCard.

But that's not what's important. What matters to me – and for your profits – is the message this sends…

Where's the Money?

Like I said above, the price sticker on this deal isn't what caught my attention.

But the meaning behind this deal is priceless.

You see, this deal is a significant indication of the direction that MA is pushing toward.

And truthfully, I like the trajectory the company is on right now.

I also like the performance the stock has given over 2020.

MasterCard is posting some rare numbers…

It's one of the top 29% of the S&P 500 that are up since the beginning of 2020.

And when you look back at previous investing environments plagued by a crisis like we're seeing now, stocks with positive six-month relative strength saw a 78.4% chance of delivering a nice return in the months to come.

So, needless to say, MA has caught my eye…

How Can I Get Some?