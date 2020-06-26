The Long and the Short of It: Big Profits Ahead for These Fintech Plays

It took a few months, but my new home state of Florida is now catching the hell of COVID-19.

I'm doing my best to stay indoors, avoid crowds, and adapt to the new normal of e-commerce.

I haven't been able to do much else.

Sports are shut down, there are no new movies, and I can't join a local softball league.

I am grateful that I'm not one of the 20 million people who are out of work.

But I'm hyper-aware that we're in the early stages of what could be a nasty recession.

Still, I look around and see that all the news is not horrible.

We have seen technological innovation accelerate, and this impact will change lives and finances for the better long after the virus has faded into history.

Nowhere is this truer than in banking and personal finance.

And with the markets facing another sell-off, I want to prime you for an opportunity to make some money playing one of the most important tech trends of the decade…