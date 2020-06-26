The Long and the Short of It: Big Profits Ahead for These Fintech Plays

Start the conversation
It took a few months, but my new home state of Florida is now catching the hell of COVID-19.
I'm doing my best to stay indoors, avoid crowds, and adapt to the new normal of e-commerce.
I haven't been able to do much else.
Sports are shut down, there are no new movies, and I can't join a local softball league.
I am grateful that I'm not one of the 20 million people who are out of work.
But I'm hyper-aware that we're in the early stages of what could be a nasty recession.
Still, I look around and see that all the news is not horrible.
We have seen technological innovation accelerate, and this impact will change lives and finances for the better long after the virus has faded into history.
Nowhere is this truer than in banking and personal finance.
And with the markets facing another sell-off, I want to prime you for an opportunity to make some money playing one of the most important tech trends of the decade…
Garrett Baldwin is a globally recognized research economist, financial writer, and consultant with degrees from Northwestern, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, and Indiana University. He is a seasoned financial and political risk analyst, with a focus on stocks, hedge funds, private equity, blockchain, and housing policy. He has conducted risk assessment projects for clients in 27 countries, and consulted on policy and financial operations for some of the nation's largest financial institutions, including a $1.5 trillion credit fund, a $43 billion credit and auto loan giant, as well as two of the largest Wall Street banks by assets under management.
Garrett joined Money Map Press as an economist and researcher in 2011, specializing in alternative strategies with an emphasis on fundamental and technical analysis.
