Three "Must-Haves" I Look for When Investing at the Earliest Stage

One of the most frequent things I'm asked is about how to invest in startups at the earliest stage.

This is because early-stage investing offers the highest potential return on capital of any stage of investing. All things being equal, investing in a seed-stage company at a $5 million valuation can produce a return 20x larger than investing in the very same company once it's worth $100 million (Note: Dilution can decrease the former return by 20% to 25%).

In real dollars, that would mean the difference between $100,000 returned on a $1,000 investment vs. $2 million returned on the same $1,000 investment.

That being said, investing in startups at a very early stage has a very high level of difficulty. This is because at the earliest stages of a startup's history, you have the least amount of data from which to make a decision.

So how do you go about picking the best early-stage startups?

The short answer is that you can never know which early-stage startup will bring you the highest return, but there are certain signals that can help you increase your chances of success.

Here are the three signals that I rely on the most when making the decision to invest…