How to Profit from the Massive Mobile Investing Trend

The only constant in life is change. That goes double for markets: Investing, just like everything else, evolves.

The latest evolution has, for some folks, turned investing into something like a video game…

Armed with a smart phone and their trading app, tons of new investors are taking the markets by storm. No kidding – it's not a bit unusual these days for friends of mine to whip out their phones and buy shares of stocks that they've never heard of outside of a mention on Twitter, or some other 24/7 social media feed.

I hate to say, "When I was your age," but when I was growing up, investors would thoroughly research the fundamentals and technicals of a stock before moving hard-earned money into it. More recently, they'd at least plug the ticker into a search engine to get some insight to what they're buying.

Nowadays, though, it seems that if "RealK1ttyL0ver77" posts on their Twitter account to buy shares of "Kitten Mittens Holdings Ltd." because they're "real dope," people buy big and before you know it, Kitten Mittens jumps 700%.

It's all about what the crowd is doing, and that has major downside.

A real-life example would be Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ). Investors, who looked at a sub-$1 stock and saw a bargain, piled in by the busload. The stock rallied 700% even as its (inept) management team was dotting the i's and crossing the t's on the bankruptcy filing!

Sometimes there are real bargains… and sometimes cheap is cheap for a good reason – but that's a truism that seems to have been forgotten for the moment.

Now, don't get me wrong: I'm not knocking new trading apps or their new legions of users. I think it's fantastic that a new generation of investors – who, you could argue, have been clobbered by both the 2008 financial and the 2020 coronavirus crashes – are accessing the massive opportunities the markets provide.

More investors in the market means that there is the opportunity for more robust, fairer pricing.

More dynamic markets also means that more ideas are going to flow through the daily narrative. Simply put, crowd-sharing of investment ideas means that you're more, not less, likely to find an investment that fits your risk and objective profile.

I'm a hardcore optimist. I've found ways to harness this huge momentum shift for everyone reading today, whether you're a new investor or an old hand.

You're going to be able to make better decisions on platforms like Robinhood and learn how to leverage the crowd's activity on there for maximum profits.

Two Stocks to Turn This Trend into Gains

Now that we've got our eyes open, let's take a look at some of the hottest stocks on Robinhood right now, and get into the best, safest way to play 'em…

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS). This electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is just up the road from me in Cincinnati.

The name went big-time, and the stock shot through the roof beginning in mid-May, as it emerged as one of the most popular additions to Robinhood accounts. The "herd" quickly caught wind of the name pushing shares to highs above $24.

Now, this company is still in its formative period – like another popular alternative vehicle stock, Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) – so we're going to hear a lot about the company's fundamentals.

All the activity around these shares – its whole current narrative – points to big "trade potential."

Shares have pulled back from their highs and are trying to find support at $16, without much luck. (Remember Trading Commandment No. 8: Round numbers usually give support and resistance.)

To that end, my chart and intuition tell me that the stock isn't done with this pullback and the smart money is likely to get a better deal by using a limit order to grab WKHS shares at $14.

From there, the herd is likely to push WKHS higher towards $18. That is where I'd recommend placing a 5% trailing stop-loss sell order, which would generate a 25% to 30% gain.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is another popular stock among online investors right now. You'd be forgiven for thinking that this company had just had its IPO due to all the hype around it, but the fact is that Plug Power has actually been around since November of 1999.

Want to really be blown away? The stock, currently trading at $9 and some change, traded at a split-adjusted $1,565 at its highs!

I've made Night Trader recommendations for PLUG calls this year. My readers following along got a shot at closing out half the position for a 55.1% gain, and the other half for a 93.8% profit.

This stock is just irresistible, and it's a great one to play by the technicals!

Plug Power has become one of the most popular Robinhood stocks over the last month as the company has closed on additional acquisitions to its hydrogen power portfolio while investors are embracing the alternative energy movement.

To be fair, Robinhood investors haven't been the only group "herding" PLUG shares higher. Wall Street analysts have been all over this stock with multiple upgrades and price target increases.

The results are a dizzying 150% rally since the beginning of May, although we're seeing the buzz die down a bit as the stock works its way out of an overbought situation.

Here's where I see the trade potential playing out…

Shares of PLUG look as though they could be headed to a target of $7.50, about 15% lower from here. That's where I think a limit order to buy the shares looks attractive.

From there, I set my target at $9.50, which is where a 5% trailing stop-loss makes sense. This provides a 20% gain if the shares hit that trailing stop. If PLUG shares keep rising, so do your profits!

There you go: Two rock-solid investing and trading plays derived from activity on Robinhood.

So you can see, if used correctly (and that's the keyword here), Robinhood and other online, mobile investing platforms can be great tools, both in terms of investing and trading ideas you can glean from its user base and the access it grants to the markets.

Speaking of "access"… I want to invite you to click here and learn how to get access to my live Night Trader trading room. It's your chance to hop in, have a look over my shoulder, and see how I recommend my "Morning Trade." You could be among the first to hear about what I think are the possible top profit opportunities of every trading day. It's a shot at capturing 52%, 78%, or even 108% in a matter of days.

