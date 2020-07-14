I'm Watching These Stocks Like a Hawk This Week

The whole reason I do what I do is so that I can put in an hour of work every trading day and spend the rest of my time living the way I want. I've been able to help thousands of my subscribers do that, too, and everything I'm hearing suggests they love it.

To do that, I tune out 99.999% of what's going on in the stock market and focus like a laser on a handful of stocks that stand the best chance of making cold, hard cash this week.

Now, if you've been with me for a while, there's always seven stocks I trade every day. I buy 'em before 10 a.m. every day – the first 30 minutes of trading – and I take my profits, automatically, before 4:30 p.m. There's no buy-and-hold, no tying up my cash in hopes of a single-digit return in four months.

As for my "Everyday Seven," I'm talking about Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and four others I bet you'll recognize.

But in addition to those, I'm also watching for a select few other stocks that I know are going to provide lucrative action in any one week – or ideally, on any one day.

I'll share the list with you right here…

My Weekly Watch List Is Always Changing – and Always Profitable

Some of the names you're about to see might be familiar. I might come back to these once in a while, or every few months, or I might trade them once a year or less and forget about them.

But the same approach applies: I know these shares are good for quick, one-day profits. They're in by 10 a.m., and you'll be counting the profits no later than 4:30 p.m.

Again, we're not really concerned about what the analysts are saying here and whether they're saying you should buy, sell, or hold. And we're not worried about the long-term trend in any of these. Instead, all these stocks show signs of the unusual options activity I love to see.

In no particular order, here are the stocks on this week's watch list, plus a little background about them. (Not that that really matters all that much – because all I really need to know is that they're optionable.)

Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ: SABR): This is an American "travel technology" company or, as industry insiders would say, a "global distribution systems provider." This is basically a network that enables and hosts transactions in and around the travel industry – airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals, package vacations. Sabre enables it all to come together for a seamless experience. Come to think of it, you will probably deal with Sabre when you roll some of your trading profits into a dream vacation.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS). If you live in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania, odds are you get your cable television and Internet access from Altice. There's a user pool of about 12.4 million people. Enough said!

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is the U.S.-traded shares of Brazilian mega-bank Itaú Unibanco. You know – what can I say about this one? It's simply the biggest bank in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's the biggest in Latin America by assets and market cap. That makes it one of the top 10 banks in the world by market value. Very, very liquid – I absolutely love to see that in a stock.

The rest of my watch list consists of U.S.-traded shares or American depository receipts (ADRs) of massive Chinese companies – there's that all-important liquidity again.

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL): Mobile communication happens in China on a scale that dwarfs almost everything else on Earth. I mean, it is B-I-G. The numbers are, frankly, mind-boggling. China Mobile has a little less than three times as many subscribers as there are people in the entire United States – 902 million… and counting, and its network can provide coverage to around 97% of the mobile devices in China. It's the biggest mobile network in the world. Good for it – what matters to us is its stock will be in play very, very soon.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is a player in the red-hot Chinese e-commerce market, or discount e-commerce, to be precise. VIP.com is not the biggest, or even the second biggest, shopping site on the Chinese web, but the third-biggest. And it's starting to get its feet wet in the consumer finance segment by offering financing to folks to want to shop there.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is a Chinese tech firm specializing in web search – a very tricky, but very profitable, business in China. Sogou is kind of like the Chinese Google in that it's into search, but also web browsers, voice recognition, and some hardware.

There you have it. I expect my proprietary S.C.A.N. system to flash me signals to move on these stocks this week so I can let my subscribers know. And if it turns out S.C.A.N. hits us with signals on all seven of these in one day, well, that's cool, too; on June 11, it spit out eight profitable moves in one day.

You can click right here to learn how to get my S.C.A.N. alerts whenever I send them.

