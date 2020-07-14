Win Big Off Tesla Stock's 300% Jump

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is posting some serious numbers, even amid market uncertainty. The shares hit an all-time high Monday. This extended the already impressive record-breaking bull run the stock has been on.

And as the stock rises, so does the company's valuation, which has been on a tear for quite some time.

Earlier this month, Tesla became the largest automaker by market value, toppling Toyota. Now, many are expecting that the company will soon join the S&P 500.

With these massive moves, the stock is up 300% on the year. In July alone, Tesla has skyrocketed 55% after beating delivery estimates in the second quarter. In fact, Tesla delivered about 90,650 vehicles compared to the estimated 72,000.

But as you know, tying your money up in one stock isn't always the best course of action for turning fast profits.

So today, I have another way you can profit off this fast-moving bull…

TSLA: Where's the Money?

My friend Tom Gentile gave you one way to profit from Tesla last week, by "renting" the stock. Today, I have another way you can pocket gains on this surging market leader…

Day trading.

If you haven't heard of this trading style before, it's simple…

Day trading is the buying and selling of securities on the same day, based on small, short-term price fluctuations. This means you buy the stock at the beginning of the day and sell it before the market's close.

While this is one of the most lucrative ways to trade, many avoid it for fear of becoming overwhelmed – it's hard to know which of the many stocks out there are worth your time.

That's where I can help. When you sign up for my daily Profit Pregame, you receive my guide to the seven stocks I trade every morning.

The stocks in that guide are the seven stocks I day trade every day – and Tesla is one of them. Now, when it comes to how I day trade, I like to buy the stock in the first five minutes of the day and sell at market close – meaning I'm raking in profits daily.

So, if you feel like day trading fits your trading style and risk portfolio – try adding Tesla to your lineup. Because in my opinion, this is an unbelievable profit opportunity that you don't want to miss.

One Last Thing…

Now, day trading isn't the only way to make money. I have another massive opportunity for you, and it's all thanks to my proprietary trading system, S.C.A.N.

Using S.C.A.N., I can follow along with what institutional investors are doing on the daily. And I'm able to take that institutional investor "paper trail" and turn it into a profit opportunity unlike anything you've ever seen before.

You can now follow along beside me and potentially profit off the "big fish" in the market. And all you need is 30 minutes a day, three days a week for a chance to make this happen.

Click here to learn more.

