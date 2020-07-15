The 3 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now for 400% Upside

Penny stocks aren't for everyone. But if you understand that all stocks are volatile and you're willing to take on some smart risks to hit a big score, then you'll find few better options than penny stocks.

If you can be right about half the time when picking penny stocks, you can make life-changing profits when the shares soar by two, three, four, and even higher multiples of your initial investment.

But here's the thing: There is a right way and a wrong way to trade penny stocks.

Too many investors chase popular stocks that are hyped up by social media and word of mouth. Too often there's nothing to these stocks but the hype, and investors are left holding the bag when the bottom falls out of the stock.

The better way – the way we'll show you here – is to do your due diligence and make smart speculation that an undervalued, unpopular, or misunderstood low-priced stock could soar by several times the purchase price.

And there are plenty of these stocks out there. These are real companies making real money with serious, capable management teams at the helm. Their share prices just happen to be cheap at the moment. Even better, these stocks are available on all trading platforms, including Robinhood and WeBull. No pink sheets here.

We've uncovered these penny stocks with extreme upside for our readers over and over. Take Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), a penny stock we showed our readers in January. It reached peak gains of more than 450%.

Just last week, we told our readers about Boxlight Corp. (NASDAQ: BOXL). It popped 155% in a matter of days.

Now, we're bringing you three of the best penny stocks you can buy today that have the same upside potential…

One of Our Favorite Cheap Stocks Right Now

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is a low-priced stock that appears to have the potential we want. The company was started by legendary oil and gas investor T. Boone Pickens to promote and deliver natural gas as a clean, abundant fuel. Natural gas should get a boost in the future because we have a lot of it here in the United States and it has lower emissions than oil-derived fuels such as gasoline.

That makes natural gas the future of energy here in the United States.

Today, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating about 48,000 natural gas vehicles and owns, operates, or supplies around 550 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and four provinces in Canada.

Clean Energy just announced a partnership with Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) on Adopt-a-Port. This initiative provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

Natural gas plays a significant role in the future of energy and transportation in the United States. That role could help drive the price of Clean Energy Fuels to several times the current price of $2.46 a share.

The Best Growth Penny Stock Today

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development, and production of sustainable ingredients for the clean health and beauty segments.

Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands, all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance clean beauty skincare, Pipette clean baby skincare, and Purecane, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

This is a high-growth story. Analysts expect this company to grow by 30% or more annually for the next five years. If they are even close to right, the sky is the limit for this company. It operates in some hot pockets of the market and seems to hit all the popular ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes like sustainability and clean, pure ingredients.

There is a cannabis play here too, as some of its products use CBD.

If it works, as analysts hope, you could have a ten-bagger for patient-aggressive investors.

This Tech Penny Stock Is Boosted by the Pandemic

For the super aggressive among us, we have Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO). Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides a finance app that helps people get in control of their finances. It offers users a free MogoAccount and allows access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, and a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card. It can help with digital mortgages and even offers the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of Bitcoin.

Its target market is "the unbanked," and the pandemic has shredded its customer base. Mogo has restructured and extended its convertible bonds recently. Management has taken steps to shore up the balance sheet and cut costs. If its plan works, investors should see a rise of three to five times their purchase price over the next year.

If it doesn't work, you will take a loss, so keep your speculation in Mogo small. Win big and lose small is the secret to penny stock success.

