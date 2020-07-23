Use These Silver Trades to Collect Fast Profits on the Metals Rally

Silver and gold are ripping higher – for obvious reasons. Governments can't stop spending and providing stimulus, the U.S. dollar has hit a four-month low, bond yields are limited. Silver jumped 7% on Monday alone. Gold is at a nearly nine-year high.

To play the rally – which isn't over – I'm turning to two popular silver stocks. Silver is a more popular play than gold here for two reasons – it's cheaper, and it has the benefit of industrial use as extra price support.

You can buy these stocks now and then give yourself a chance at faster profits on the metals rally with these two options plays. I give you this "silver profit plan" right here in today's Fast Profits video:

Your Silver Trade Details – and Your Path to "Millionaire" Status?

Trade details:

Actions to Take: *FAST PROFITS VIEWERS – NOTE THE CHANGE IN LIMIT PRICES FROM THE VIDEO: Buy SLV shares for $21.75 or less. Buy to open the SLV Jan. 15, 2021 $20 calls (SLV210115C00020000) using a limit price of $3.25 or better. Buy WPM shares for $52 or less. Buy to open the WPM Jan. 15, 2021 $55 calls (WPM210115C00055000) using a limit price of $8 or better.

