Bitcoin Is Over $10,000 Again, Here's Where It's Heading Next

Over the weekend, Bitcoin breached the $10,000 level again for the fourth time in its short existence.

The rally comes off news that European Union leaders agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package to help offset damages caused by COVID-19.

And the U.S. federal government is currently in the process of finalizing the HEALS Act – which is expected to add another $1 trillion (or more) to the U.S. economy.

While that may help companies and individuals in the short term, there could be some long-term negative impacts to the unprecedented (and arguably excessive) fiat money printing we're currently witnessing.

According to the theory of supply and demand, the more there is of something, the less it's worth if demand stays the same. And conversely, the less there is of something, the more that thing is worth.

That's potentially what's happening to fiat currencies, such as the dollar and the euro – which are both down considerably in the past week. Printing more of these currencies has made them worth less.

But Bitcoin's supply is limited. No government, individual, or organization can just "print" more Bitcoin out of thin air – its supply is capped at 21 million units.

That means we'll see Bitcoin prices heading higher as demand moves away from fiat currencies and toward cryptocurrencies.

And just how high can Bitcoin go?

During his Markets Live stream this week, Tom Gentile used his proprietary trading tools to reveal one chart that could show exactly where Bitcoin prices can get to…

Tom Gentile Explains Where Bitcoin Could Head Next

What's Next on Markets Live

Tune in to both of our LIVE broadcasts tomorrow to continue profiting from our experts' best trades this earnings season. And to learn if you qualify for the second round of $1,200 government stimulus checks…

Money Morning's Quantitative Trading Specialist Chris Johnson is going live again before the market opens, tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET.

He will be covering the reports of companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Comcast Corp. (NYSE: CMCSA), Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

So, if you own any of these stocks, are thinking about owning any of them, or are looking to trade options on them… Be sure to tune in at 8:45 a.m. ET to get Chris' current thoughts for each.

Then join Shah Gilani live at 11:45 a.m. ET for an update on the COVID-19 outbreak and what Congress and the Fed are doing to support financial markets.

The unemployment rate is still over 11% here in the United States, but the federal government just announced new details on their latest stimulus package – the HEALS Act – yesterday.

It's going to be another $1 trillion–plus package and it will include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

To find out if you qualify, tune in to Shah Gilani live at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Remember, you can talk to all of our experts while they're live on the air. Just sign in to ask questions about any stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, or options trades you may have.

And as always, if you can't watch us live, you can catch up right here on all our livestreams after they air. Just scroll down to "Recent Livestreams" and click on the show you want to see.

Got a question you want our experts to cover? Send us a note.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.