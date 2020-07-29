How to Play the Work-from-Home Megatrend

This week on Fast Profits with Money Morning, I'm bringing you another potential 100% (or more) win based on one of the biggest trends to emerge out of the coronavirus crisis: work from home.

About 20% of the American workforce has shifted indefinitely to remote work setups, a trend likely to remain a mainstay long after COVID-19 is dead and gone. What makes remote work easier and more possible than ever before is the accessibility of cloud computing software.

Today's featured stock to trade is behind the cloud computing resources the world will need.

And today's trade isn't just a play on remote work, but it also taps into today's biggest market catalyst: earnings season.

We're in the middle of one of the most important earnings seasons in history. The reports issued this month will make or break our economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Today's Fast Profits stock recently soared 16% after an impressive earnings beat. It may have seen a bit of a sell-off over the last few days, after traders took some profits, but this just gives us a great buy-in point as this company continues to thrive on fundamental demand for remote work technology.

That's why today I'm not only recommending this stock, but also a call option play to double your money over the next few months.

Check out the full trade details in this, the latest from Fast Profits…

Trade details: Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Citrix Systems (CTXS) for $140 or less. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open the Citrix System (CTXS) Jan. 15, 2021 $150 call for 8.70 or less.

