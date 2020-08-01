How These Companies Are Creating a New Path to Cannabis Profits

Editor's Note: Cannabis is still a new industry, filled with profit potential that isn't always easy to see unless you have the time to keep up with every single development. That's why the National Institute for Cannabis Investors shares its findings – so you don't have to dig through search engines and dense research to find the opportunity. And this just-released update from them gives you two companies leading the way in a process that's yielding more reliable, safe cannabis products.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been the poster child of the cannabis-based medicine movement for years. CBD is the cannabis plant's primary non-psychoactive compound.

In a highly concentrated form, it makes an incredibly effective pharmaceutical – one that could even prove to be a powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

And it's emerging as a lucrative market in its own right – one that's making folks like you a lot of money already.

But here's the thing: CBD is just one of over 100 different cannabinoid compounds. And that's only counting the ones that have already been discovered.

Each of these compounds, and all their possible combinations, represents a veritable ocean of new possibilities for medical researchers.

For you, that means an endless pool of new profit opportunities just waiting to be unlocked…

A New Way to Make Reliable and Safe Cannabis Products

The process that's key to unlocking those profits is biosynthesis. At its core, biosynthesis is a naturally occurring process that uses simple chemical compounds to create more complex compounds. This, of course, is an oversimplification of an unbelievably sophisticated process.

Cannabis companies can use biosynthesis to turn microbes such as yeast into tiny cannabinoid factories.

Once the genome of, say, brewer's yeast has been altered to manufacture a cannabinoid like the rare cannabigerol (CBG) instead of alcohol, these trace cannabinoids can be manufactured very cheaply in vast quantities.

By using biosynthesis to manufacture cannabinoids, you also get a much more consistent, reliable, and safe end product – something that is important for all cannabis consumers, but particularly when it comes to pharmaceutical-grade products.

Looking to the future, that type of safety and consistency could make biosynthesis an appealing option for receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, as the FDA has expressed concern over those factors when it comes to cannabis-based products.

Today, there are cannabis companies out there already taking advantage of biosynthesis, and even more that could benefit from it down the road.

Using Biosynthesis to Unlock Profits

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: IMLFF), for example, is leading the way in testing the therapeutic properties of the rare cannabinoid, cannabinol (CBN). And it's using biosynthesis to do so.

The company just entered its second Phase 1 clinical trial for its INM-755 product, which is being studied for the treatment of the rare genetic skin disease, epidermolysis bullosa.

Then there's GW Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: GWPH) – a first mover in the pharmaceutical CBD market with its blockbuster CBD drug, Epidiolex.

Today, it's testing the efficacy of yet another rare cannabinoid, cannabidivarin (CBDV), in treating epilepsy and autism spectrum disorders. Much like it did with CBD, if its clinical trials are successful, GW Pharma could position itself as a first mover in the pharmaceutical CBDV market.

That could potentially be hugely profitable for the company if it's able to see even half the success that it has with Epidiolex. Epidiolex sales are on track to reach $500 million in 2020, and National Institute for Cannabis Investors Executive Director Don Yocham expects that number could surpass $1 billion next year.

Because CBDV is found in much smaller quantities in the cannabis plant, biosynthesis could prove to be essential to GW Pharma accomplishing its goals.

In Don's view, 10 years down the road, most cannabinoids will be sourced through biosynthesis – including THC and CBD.

InMed and GW Pharma are just two examples, but there are dozens of pharmaceutical companies out there working to harness the healing properties of the cannabis plant.

