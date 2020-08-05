3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy (and 3 to Avoid)

Biotech stocks find themselves in a very interesting, and potentially very profitable, situation right now.

It's widely believed by public health officials that we can't return to "normal" until scientists discover a coronavirus vaccine that can be widely distributed.

That's the primary reason why the Trump administration launched "Operation Warp Speed." The U.S. government is investing billions of dollars in biotech companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible – so the world can return to normal.

But not all biotech stocks are worth buying right now.

Money Morning Quantitative Trading Specialist Chris Johnson conducted his own fundamental and technical analysis to uncover six biotech stocks that he thinks have the highest probability of putting profits in your pocket right now.

In the short video below from earlier today, Chris reveals three biotech stocks to buy… and three to avoid.

He even gives some long-term options (LEAPS) trade ideas that could make you a lot more money than owning the underlying stock too.

If you're looking to make some fast money in the biotech sector, watch this…

Chris' 6 "High Conviction" Biotech Stocks to Trade Now

Chris' Next Markets Live stream

Chris will be back live again tomorrow (Thursday) at 8:45 a.m. ET.

If you'd like to follow up with Chris about these biotech stocks or any other companies you have questions about, join in and ask your question(s) in the chat.

If you would like to watch Chris' entire stream from today, go here and scroll down to "Recent Livestreams" to catch all our recent broadcasts at your convenience.

Got a question you want our experts to cover? Send us a note.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.