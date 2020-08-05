This Supercharged Tech Stock Checks All the "Fast Profits" Boxes

I've been watching the biotech and information systems industries closely as strong Q2 earnings season leaders. These sectors have been carrying a bulk of recent stock rallies, bolstering major market indexes higher.

And today, I'm bringing you a Fast Profits options play tapped into two avenues of Big Tech profits.

This company doesn't just solve big problems for other large-cap tech leaders; it's a full-service cloud solutions platform, managing operations from the seed of an idea all the way to the realized benefit.

For those of us who aren't fintech whizzes, this is basically some of the highest-quality service you can get in this industry. I like to think of this company as a "supercharged" Quicken Inc. – typically the posterchild of cloud computing solutions among tech companies.

It recently released second-quarter earnings at $0.15 per share, exceeding expectations by a whopping 150%. This will be the fourth earnings beat in a row for this "next big thing" innovator… And with businesses across the globe preparing to hunker down into semi-permanent, virtual business models, given that the coronavirus is still running rampant, demand for today's Fast Profits stock to trade is only going to keep climbing.

Trade details: Action to take No. 1: Buy shares of Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) using a limit order of $43. Action to take No. 2: Buy to open MODN Feb. 19, 2021 $45 calls (MODN210219C00045000) using a limit order of $5.10.

One key takeaway from today's Fast Profits: The biotech sector will be minting loads of profitable opportunities in the coming months.

It's something we can clearly see in the above coverage of Model N, tackling the surging demand from the administrative side of the industry.

