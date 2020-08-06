The Top Robinhood Options Trade Now Is a 130% Profit Play

The race to a vaccine has investors stalking the biotech companies in the mix for any clues of who will win. But the biggest profit opportunities in this sector don't have anything to do with the vaccine.

You see, biotechs are often small companies that can explode in share price if they secure FDA approval for a profitable drug. We're going to show you an opportunity to play one of the most promising stocks today with the best options trade on Robinhood right now. We think traders of all skill levels should have the opportunity to make money trading options, which is why we uncover options trades anyone can do on popular and free platforms like Robinhood and WeBull.

No doubt, COVID-19 is dominating the news and even our lives. That's why the Trump administration launched "Operation Warp Speed" to get this pandemic under control so we can fully open the economy, get back to school, and finally return to normal. The U.S. government is investing billions of dollars in biotech companies to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible, but nobody knows which one will be first and which one will work best.

You might think that you can hedge your bets by buying a little bit of every company that is a part of this effort. Unfortunately, you can't serve up superior returns with a blended portfolio, much like an ETF. What you have to do is own the best of the best biotech stocks so you actually get a portfolio pop when that vaccine is finally released.

However, this singular focus on the coronavirus is almost making phase 3 trials for other, non-related drugs and equipment invisible. Traders are overlooking these other winners when vaccines are much shinier objects.

But traders like you who are seeking out expert research aren't making this mistake.

Money Morning Quantitative Trading Specialist Chris Johnson has been looking into this and has come up with a company that is flying under the radar right now despite its clear upward trajectory. This company isn't developing a vaccine for anything but has explosive profit potential just the same.

Rather, it is a provider of diagnostic equipment and products that operate on the genome level. That means it creates products that can peer down into the patient's DNA to better assess their condition and point to the correct therapies to treat it. These include treatments for thyroid cancer, lung cancer screening, and even a COVID-19 test kit with a partner firm.

The stock has been outperforming the market over the past month, and it finally was able to clear the top of its year-and-a-half trading range. This happened last week following its Q2 earnings report.

But Chris' research shows this stock isn't slowing down anytime soon, and by using options, you can turn this company's rise into 130% gains by the end of the year.

The Best Options Trade on Robinhood Right Now