Get In on This Telehealth Leader Now

As the pandemic continues to surge, a new way to visit your doctor is becoming increasingly popular: telehealth.

Indeed, even before the pandemic, telehealth was gaining popularity as the more convenient way to pay your doctor a "visit." And it makes sense seeing that the everyday American typically has a jam-packed schedule that they'd rather not rearrange for a doctor's appointment.

But many still wondered if it was a viable long-term solution.

Then after the coronavirus began spreading in the United States, telehealth patient rates shot up in response, with some health systems reporting a shocking 4,000% increase in appointment numbers for virtual care.

And now, the question has changed from "Is this viable?" to "How can we improve it?"

Well, the newest merger between two companies is looking to not only answer that question, but it also presents us with a nice profit opportunity…

Where's the Money? Telehealth Is the New Frontier

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) and Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) have officially agreed to merge in a whopping $18.5 billion deal. This merger aims to create a company that can serve a wide spectrum of health needs through virtual care.

Teladoc has been a leader in virtual the healthcare sector for years, while Livongo brings the power of hardware and software knowledge – specifically software used to monitor and manage chronic conditions.

This deal is a huge step forward for the advancement of telehealth. And I have to give props to these two companies for their timing as telemedicine becomes more and more essential with the current state of the nation.

And I'm seeing an opportunity growing here that you don't want to miss…

How Can I Get Some?

Even before the merger, telehealth had proven itself a viable industry. But the TDOC merger shows us that telemedicine is not only here to stay, but is also becoming the future of medicine.

And if we've learned anything from the past few months, the specific tools and companies that have allowed people to stay at home during the pandemic are here to stay – and not just for now, but for the foreseeable future. That's why I see TDOC and any "stay at home" company as a safe investment opportunity.

So, with that said, I'll be looking to get long in TDOC and profit off the "new frontier" of the health service industry.

