Dow Jones Now Up After Latest Trump Order

The Dow Jones now is ticking up as Congress debates the latest executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. The order would extend unemployment benefits, delay tax payments, and temporarily suspend student loan payments.

Here are the numbers from Friday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 27,433.48 +46.50 +0.17 S&P 500 3,351.28 +2.12 +0.06 Nasdaq 11,010.98 -97.09 -0.87

This morning, Johns Hopkins University reported that the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases surged past 5 million over the weekend. U.S. deaths are now sitting at nearly 163,000. Former Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) executive and philanthropist Bill Gates said that it was "mind-blowing" how the U.S. government has failed to increase the number of diagnostic tests during the outbreak. "You're paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world," he told CNN. The nation's top testing companies have warned they are overwhelmed. Most tests have been a "complete waste," according to Gates.

Next, President Trump signed a series of executive orders over the weekend aimed at extending financial benefits to U.S. citizens. After Congress failed to reach a resolution last week, Trump expanded unemployment benefits, deferred student loan payments through the end of the year, extended a moratorium on evictions, and offered a payroll tax holiday. Democrats have questioned the legality of Trump's EO. However, the White House has cited precedent by former President Obama's actions on DACA and the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Finally, China has sanctioned 11 U.S. citizens for their response to sanctions being imposed by the U.S. government on officials in China and Hong Kong, including Carrie Lam. The list includes U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. The sanctions are the latest in a series of rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Stocks to Watch Today: BRK.A, AMZN, SPG, KODK

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) just set a record for buying back its own stock. The company announced that it has repurchased $5.1 billion of its own stock during the second quarter as the pandemic ravaged the economy. The firm repurchased about $4.6 billion of its Class B stock and roughly $486.6 million in Class A shares. But what's really crazy about this: Berkshire still has roughly $140 billion in cash right now.

