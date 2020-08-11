10 Best Investment Apps That Aren't Robinhood

Swarms of new investors jumped into the market in the first quarter of 2020. Mobile investment apps grew their new accounts by as much as 170%.

While Robinhood was the most popular platform by far, it is far from perfect. On March 9, trading volumes overwhelmed their servers, causing some users to miss out on profits when they couldn't sell.

Now, this could theoretically happen with any digital investing platform. Robinhood just happened to be the most popular at the time. We're not going to argue for which stock investing platforms are most "uncrashable."

But we do want you to see the investing options you have at your fingertips. There are so many types of investors out there. And many of these companies have developed tools catered to specific styles.

Whether you're a new or experienced investor, there's probably a platform for you. Robinhood is among the best. But there could be one or two with tools better suited for where you are in your investing career.

Let's look at some of the best investment apps that aren't Robinhood.