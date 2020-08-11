Make This Robinhood Options Trade Now for 130% Profit Potential

There's a better way to play some of the most exciting innovations than buying growth stocks. And that's buying options on those growth stocks.

When an investment straddles the line between tech and a must-have industry like healthcare, it makes Money Morning Quantitative Specialist Chris Johnson's mouth water. Today, he's found a company poised to deliver outsized profits in these two explosive areas.

He's taking it one step further too. Sure, you can buy shares of this stock outright, but you can pour rocket fuel on your profit potential buy owning options on it too. Chris' options trade is simple enough for anyone to do on Robinhood too. We'll show you exactly how in just a bit.

This company doesn't just solve big problems for other large-cap tech leaders. It's a full-service cloud solutions platform, managing operations from the seed of an idea all the way to the realized benefit.

And it crushed analyst estimates for earnings four quarters in a row. With the very core of business changing thanks to the pandemic with more people working at home, demand for its services can only expand.

The stock is Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN), and Chris points out that the "N" stands for "next big thing." Right away, you can tell this company is not just maintaining the status quo. It's looking into the future for what its clients might need and how the company can deliver it to them.

They specialize in cloud solutions for the life sciences, biotechnology, and even semiconductors. Anywhere there is a company working on a product's life cycle, from back-of-the-napkin idea to full-fledged production, Model N has a turnkey solution. Model N's software helps companies track their brainchildren, with everything from product management to ideas and revenue management.

Now, you can go ahead and buy shares of MODN. But if you want to turbocharge your profit potential you want to use options.

Here's exactly how to do that with the best options trade on Robinhood right now…

The Best Robinhood Options Trade Now