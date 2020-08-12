3 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now Hiding in Plain Sight

Most value investors are struggling to find undervalued companies to buy.

But hard to find does not mean impossible to find. We have scoured the market for the best value stocks to buy. And we're going to share those with you today.

The S&P 500 rose by almost 30% in 2019, and global stocks had gained 24%.

Then the coronavirus roared through the United States. It shut down huge parts of the U.S. economy. Stocks plunged by 40%, and there was a very brief opportunity to put some cash to work at lower prices.

The window did not stay open for long.

In a rare show of political unity, Congress passed stimulus and relief packages that kept people afloat for several months. The Fed cranked up the printing presses and made money available to keep the economy running to the greatest extent possible.

The Fed also made it very clear that it will be years before we see any hint of higher interest rates.

The stock market loves low rates and liquidity, and the Fed has supplied both in spades. Stocks have roared back and recovered all of the losses from the start of the pandemic here in the United States.

While other investors struggle to find value in the market, these are your best value stocks to buy this week…