Use This Options Strategy to Bag 66% Gains in a Day

There are more profitable options strategies at your disposal than just buying calls and puts.

These may seem like the simplest ways to profit on the ups and downs of stocks, but you could be leaving a substantial amount of money on the table.

You see, options strategies range from the ultra-simple, like buying a single call, to a tailor-made strategy built for a specific scenario you're following. By simultaneously buying and selling related options, you can find the perfect strategy for any situation.

Today, we'll show you one of our favorites.

It's an options trading strategy that lets you get in and out of the trade in just one day, making it easy to bag quick double-digit gains. That makes it the perfect options strategy for earnings season or any short-term event.

It is called an "Iron Condor," and it involves buying and selling both puts and calls at the same time. But don't let that scare you. It is much easier than it sounds.

The Iron Condor Options Strategy

Traders are always looking for a "quick strike" trade where they can get in and get back out quickly. Often, that can be in just one day, and it is a perfect strategy to use around earnings announcements.

It's also a great strategy for earnings season, especially on stocks that traditionally don't make a lot of news. And if the stock does move, you're protected against big losses in either direction. It's one of the ways options can limit your risk.

Now, an Iron Condor isn't your entry level options play, but that doesn't mean it's complicated. It's actually fairly straightforward once you know how it works.

What you're doing with an Iron Condor is selling a call and put on a stock, then buying a cheaper call and put on that same stock. You'll start the trade with cash going directly into your account from selling the more expensive options. And you'll keep all that cash as long as all four options expire worthless. That happens as long as the stock price stays right where you expect it to.

You're essentially combining a bullish and bearish options spread that will pay you as long as the stock you're targeting doesn't move in price too much.

Here's how it works in practice and how you can start executing this strategy today…

How to Trade the Iron Condor