There has not been much IPO action this year, thanks to COVID-19. In April-May of 2020, IPO activity was said to decrease 48% for the same quarter. That came to a 67% decrease in proceeds from April-May 2019.

But that doesn't mean there isn't money to be made on IPOs.

Our best tech IPOs to watch now might tell a different story…

IPO investing is great chance to invest in companies early for maximum gain. (You can invest in startups before the IPO too; click here to find out how…)

A storm of volatility has made many business leaders unsure of whether they could rely on the public market to raise funds. It's what has led to a surge in