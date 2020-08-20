Start the conversation
There has not been much IPO action this year, thanks to COVID-19. In April-May of 2020, IPO activity was said to decrease 48% for the same quarter. That came to a 67% decrease in proceeds from April-May 2019.
But that doesn't mean there isn't money to be made on IPOs.
Our best tech IPOs to watch now might tell a different story…
IPO investing is great chance to invest in companies early for maximum gain. (You can invest in startups before the IPO too; click here to find out how…)
A storm of volatility has made many business leaders unsure of whether they could rely on the public market to raise funds. It's what has led to a surge in
About the Author
Mike Stenger, Associate Editor for Money Morning at Money Map Press, graduated from the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University. He has combined his degree in Economics with an interest in emerging technologies by finding where tech and finance overlap. Today, he studies the cybersecurity sector, AI, streaming, and the Cloud.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.