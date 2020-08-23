Let's Cash In on WGO Stock… from Inside My Winnebago

Start the conversation
The other day, I mentioned I've taken to trading stocks in my new, 23-foot Winnebago Boldt-KL.
I'm taking my trading to exciting new places.
I absolutely love it in here, and I've been spending so much time in the Winnie that I made some cool interior "tweaks" to allow me to actually track and trade shares from inside.
After the story ran, we heard from a lot of folks who wanted to see my moneymaking camper van, so what else could I do? I made a quick video to show everyone the inside, including my trading setup.
And, even better, I've put together a very special, very easy trade on WGO shares so we can all celebrate with a nice, juicy end-of-summer payday.
Let's go inside. I'll give you a tour – plus, I'll show you how to make this move…
Hang On – I've Got Even More to Show You
I'd like to share the secret behind some of my biggest trade recommendations to date.
In this next video, I use a special tool to collect four separate paydays in under a minute from mega-cap companies like Apple, Netflix, Facebook, and even Amazon.
It's easy to learn how to use – all it takes is a few mouse clicks, and you could potentially be hundreds, even thousands richer in weeks. Check this out here…
