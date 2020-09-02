2 Options Trades to Make Before September Volatility Kicks In

The S&P 500 just closed out its highest-performing August in 30 years, and each of the market indexes is setting new records as we head into the most volatile month of the year.

And like I always say, volatility creates opportunity, if you know what to do with it…

So as we start a period of high volatility – that typically picks up after Labor Day – I'm looking at not one but TWO stocks that are practically guaranteed to break out over the next few weeks.

I'll give you a spoiler on our second trade: Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY). This stock has been on a roll since we first took a look at it back in March, delivering over 700% gains on a single options trade. Now we're revisiting the rising e-commerce star, as well as a promising dividend trade…

I've been getting a lot of requests from my Fast Profits readers for a dividend play – a breed of stock that doesn't typically come through for short-term traders. Today, I'm giving you an exception to that rule – a REIT that's cashing in on the skyrocketing real estate market, with a specialty in one of the hottest investing trends of the decade.

Get the full trade details on both of these moneymakers in the video below…

Trade No. 1: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Action to take: Buy shares of IIPR using a limit order of $125. Action to take: Buy to open IIPR Jan. 15, 2021 $130 call (IIPR210115C00130000) using a limit order of $12.50. Trade No. 2: Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Action to take: Buy shares of ETSY using a limit price of $125. Action to take: Buy to open ETSY Jan. 15, 2021 $130 call (ETSY210115C00130000) using a limit price of $16.50.

