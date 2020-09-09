Bag a Fast 100% Win on the Rising Tide of Wanderlust

During the initial stages of lockdown, I was completely "hands-off" the travel sector – and for good reason.

Flights were getting canceled, cruise ships were out of commission, and even crossing over state lines was taboo…

But things are starting to change as we regain our sea legs and get a handle on the coronavirus. The global case count is falling more and more every day, and our economy has more than stabilized since the crash of early March.

And despite the recent pullback in major market indexes to be expected after a jaw-dropping rally, one travel stock is emerging from quarantine stronger than ever.

Today, we're talking about a go-to online booking company that's trending higher as borders gradually begin reopening to a mass of antsy tourists.

This stock saw a solid 27% pop after a positive analyst rating, and it recent just completed the coveted "Golden Cross" – a major breakout signal among technical traders.

But this stock isn't just flashing signs of near-term profitability – it's maintaining consistent volume despite September's historic volatility, telling me this stock could carry us all the way to a money-doubling payday.

How to Profit Despite the "Curse of 2020"…



Trade Details:

Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) using a limit order of $100. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open EXPE Jan. 15, 2021 $100 call (EXPE210115C00100000) using a limit order of $14.

If there's anything we've learned over the past few months, it's that the old ways of trading just won't do in the mid- and post-corona world.

We're not playing by the same set of rules we once were – since the first outbreaks of COVID-19, the market has completely shattered records of volatility and trading volume.

So while we've been under quarantine, I've been busy formulating a brand-new, cutting-edge profit-taking strategy.

My readers have already put this system to the test, like one man who took his family on a "once in a lifetime" retreat to Hawaii with his profits…

Or a woman who turned $800 into $34,000 in no more than a month.

And now, with my wealth-building tool in your pocket, the next record-setting payday could be yours…

Just click here to see how…

