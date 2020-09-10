Dow Jones Now Ticks Higher on Tech Stock Second Wind

The Dow Jones now could climb further after a FAANG-induced rally. Investors are wondering if the tech stock reversal is over. Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trying to claw back to their all-time highs.

More on these events below. See what else is moving the Dow today…

First, let's dive into the numbers from Wednesday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 27,940.47 +439.58 +1.60 S&P 500 3,398.96 +67.12 +2.01 Nasdaq 11,141.56 +293.87 +2.71

Now here's a closer look at what I'm following today. These are the most important market events and stocks.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Thursday

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that 884,000 people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time for the week ending Sept. 5. That figure was higher than what economists had anticipated. However, the number was largely impacted by a few changes in methodology due to seasonal factors. The report arrived the same morning that many investors speculated on the timing of a new COVID-19 stimulus plan. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is "optimistic" that the Senate would deliver a strong vote in support for a new $500 billion rescue package.

WARNING: 22 million shares of this stock trade hands every day – make sure you're nowhere near it. Click here…

Johns Hopkins University reports that American cases of COVID-19 topped 6.3 million on Wednesday. But the number that is making headlines is the 190,000 deaths since the beginning of the crisis. Epidemiologists worry that the case load and death toll could surge in the months ahead due to the combination of flu season and increased relaxed standards about reopening across the country.

Last, there will be a shakeup at one of the largest banks in the United States. Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat announced plans to resign in February 2021 after eight years leading the financial institution through its recovery from the Great Financial Crisis. The company announced that Corbat is leaving after 37 years at the institution. The board of directors has said that retail banking head Jane Fraser will take over as CEO. Fraser will be the first female CEO of a major U.S. bank.

Stock to Watch Today: AZN, RH, VRTU

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc. (NYSE: AZN) are under pressure on news that company has suspended its phase 3 drug trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. The company suspended its trial after a participant suffered adverse effects during the treatment. The company is investigating the cause of that illness. AstraZeneca representatives said that it will know by the end of the year if its treatment works. However, the question that the market wants to know is when and if it can resume its trial for a promising vaccine candidate.

(NYSE: AZN) are under pressure on news that company has suspended its phase 3 drug trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. The company suspended its trial after a participant suffered adverse effects during the treatment. The company is investigating the cause of that illness. AstraZeneca representatives said that it will know by the end of the year if its treatment works. However, the question that the market wants to know is when and if it can resume its trial for a promising vaccine candidate. Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RH) popped more than 20% after the company shattered earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of $4.90, easily crushing expectations of $3.41. In addition, the luxury furniture giant topped revenue numbers and issued a very positive outlook for the year ahead. The firm said it expects its operating margins to top 25%, a staggering figure for a company of its specialty.

(NYSE: RH) popped more than 20% after the company shattered earnings expectations. The company reported earnings of $4.90, easily crushing expectations of $3.41. In addition, the luxury furniture giant topped revenue numbers and issued a very positive outlook for the year ahead. The firm said it expects its operating margins to top 25%, a staggering figure for a company of its specialty. In deal news, Virtusa Corp. (NASDAQ: VRTU) announced it will be going private. The company has accepted a deal from private equity giant Baring Private Equity Asia for $2 billion in cash. The offer is worth $51.35, which is more than 25% higher than yesterday's closing price.

BUY THIS, NOT THAT: The Best (and Worst) Stocks in America

Money Morning's brand-new chief investment strategist is going live in his first-ever segment of BUY THIS, NOT THAT.

In 30 minutes or less, Shah Gilani is going to run through all 50+ stocks you should know about – for better or for worse.

Shah is not holding back; prices, tickers, and company names will be coming your way fast.

Be ready to take notes! Watch now…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.