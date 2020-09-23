Buy the Dip on Green Energy with This Fast Profits Trade

Over the last few weeks, the markets have gone from blowing pre-COVID highs clean out of the water, to a masse sell-off of Big Tech stocks. And though stocks now seem to be recovering from last week's overdue correction, the technicals aren't "there" just yet…

Except, of course, when it comes to alternative energy stocks…

I've been raving about this corner of the market for a while now, not just because of its short- to mid-term profitability, but also because this is a trend that won't be going out of style anytime soon, even if we see another wave of coronavirus amid a tumultuous presidential election.

Today, we're revisiting a green energy tech manufacturer from a few weeks back. This stock was no exception to the recent pullback, but since falling by about 10%, it's already on the mend with a bullish long-term signal from its 50-day moving average.

Check out the full details in the video below…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to Make Money, Fast – in Any Market Climate

Trade details:

Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) using a limit order of $10.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open SPWR March 19, 2021 $11 call (SPWR210319C00011000) using a limit order of $2.

For today's Fast Profits trade, we're leaning on a moving average technical indicator, the bread and butter of technical traders, and a clear signal of profits to come…

But this isn't the only profit pattern you can use to maximize your trading gains.

In fact, America's No. 1 Pattern Trader, Tom Gentile, has engineered his own market signal, something he calls a "flash pattern."

And it's been making readers and absolute killing, even during some of the worst market turmoil in history.

Tom's readers have reported gains like 50% on Boeing in under 30 minutes.

Or another 50% win on Disney in no more than 2 minutes!

Click here to let Tom show you how it's done.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.