Buy the Dip on Green Energy with This Fast Profits Trade

Over the last few weeks, the markets have gone from blowing pre-COVID highs clean out of the water, to a masse sell-off of Big Tech stocks. And though stocks now seem to be recovering from last week's overdue correction, the technicals aren't "there" just yet…
Except, of course, when it comes to alternative energy stocks…
I've been raving about this corner of the market for a while now, not just because of its short- to mid-term profitability, but also because this is a trend that won't be going out of style anytime soon, even if we see another wave of coronavirus amid a tumultuous presidential election.
Today, we're revisiting a green energy tech manufacturer from a few weeks back. This stock was no exception to the recent pullback, but since falling by about 10%, it's already on the mend with a bullish long-term signal from its 50-day moving average.
Check out the full details in the video below…
Trade details:
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) using a limit order of $10.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open SPWR March 19, 2021 $11 call (SPWR210319C00011000) using a limit order of $2.
For today's Fast Profits trade, we're leaning on a moving average technical indicator, the bread and butter of technical traders, and a clear signal of profits to come…
But this isn't the only profit pattern you can use to maximize your trading gains.
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
