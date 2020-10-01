The Best Call and Put Options to Buy Today

Today on Fast Profits, we're going to "split the market," so to speak – we'll be trading in two trends emerging in diverse areas of the tech sector: one bullish, and one bearish.

Though stocks seem to be shaking off a rather cringe-worthy presidential debate, some sectors are carrying the weight of today's rally – while others are preparing their eulogies… so playing both of these trends to our advantage will help us to profit two-fold on the rising volatility September set into motion.

Last week, we got some exposure to the clean energy market with SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), but there's far too much profit potential in the mass shift away from fossil fuels to leave money on the table in this sector, particularly as the issue becomes a focal point in the upcoming election.

And as rising interest in renewables meets the pessimism against select alternative energy stocks, the combo will soon give way to a chain reaction of isolated "short squeezes," nearly guaranteeing a leg up for the larger industry. Rather than taking our best guess on which green energy stock will take the lion's share of the profits, we're going to be putting our money on the whole market with a clean energy ETF – a ticker I see building up your portfolio for the long term.

On the other hand, a bearish trend forming on the horizon is threatening to take down satellite television for good… as streaming services wage war over entertainment supremacy – with new contenders surfacing on a daily basis – the satellite dish isn't long to join the rabbit-ear antennae on the island of misfit tech. So as today's "bonus trade," we'll be turning a profit as outmoded TV tech bites the dust…

Check out the full trade details on both stocks in the video below…

Trade Details: Ticker No. 1: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) Action to Take: Buy shares of ICLN using a limit order of $17.50. Action to Take: Buy-to-open ICLN April 16, 2021 $18 calls (ICLN210416C00018000) using a limit order of $2.60. Ticker No. 2: Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) Action to Take: Buy-to-open DISH March 19, 2021 $27.50 puts (DISH210319P00027500) using a limit order of $4.

