The Best Options Trade Before the Election for over 100% Returns

Options traders love to target big events in the stock market. Rightfully so – knowing something is going to move the market should put dollar signs in traders' eyes.

And there isn't' a bigger upcoming event than the 2020 presidential election. We're targeting the uncertainty swirling around it for our best options trade right now.

The coming presidential election is creating all sorts of speculation and is distorting markets as investors, no matter what color their politics, fear the uncertainty.

Who will win, and how will they handle the economy and the coronavirus? These questions are hugely important for the stock market, and we simply won't know the answers until after Nov. 3.

But we can profit as the market reacts to the news.

We don't have to know which way the market will move as long as there are big swings coming. Using the right options strategy can help you profit from the volatility that is likely to build as the election draws near.

Money Morning's options trading specialist, Tom Gentile, has a trade that you can do right now. The best part is this trade doesn't rely on an individual stock to go up or down. All we need to see is volatility to continue ratcheting up ahead of the election.

Here's how it could double your money…

The Best Options to Trade Right Now