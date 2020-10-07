This Luxury Retail Options Trade Could Double Your Money over the Holiday Season

Start the conversation
Today on Fast Profits with Money Morning, we're cashing in on a key trend surfacing this month that's practically guaranteed to garner more interest as we head into the holidays…
I'm talking about e-commerce.
It's no secret online shopping has rapidly become one of the biggest trends in the world, even before the first outbreaks of COVID-19. But now that the majority of shoppers have deemed brick-and-mortar operations as high-risk ventures, the online alternatives have become more of a necessity.
Today, we're focusing on a more niche e-commerce company, an online provider of luxury goods that has been steadily rising over the last several weeks. Bringing the boutique experience of high-end fashion to an online one-stop shop, catering to a whole new category of shoppers, is breaking ground into a practically untapped market.
This stock has already climbed over 300% since early April, but now, it's flashing signs of breaking out over the next few weeks, making it a prime Fast Profits opportunity.
Check out the full details in the video below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH) using a $28.50 limit order.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open FTCH Jan. 15, 2021 $27 calls (FTCH210115C00027000) using a limit order of $5.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
