This Luxury Retail Options Trade Could Double Your Money over the Holiday Season

Today on Fast Profits with Money Morning, we're cashing in on a key trend surfacing this month that's practically guaranteed to garner more interest as we head into the holidays…

I'm talking about e-commerce.

It's no secret online shopping has rapidly become one of the biggest trends in the world, even before the first outbreaks of COVID-19. But now that the majority of shoppers have deemed brick-and-mortar operations as high-risk ventures, the online alternatives have become more of a necessity.

Today, we're focusing on a more niche e-commerce company, an online provider of luxury goods that has been steadily rising over the last several weeks. Bringing the boutique experience of high-end fashion to an online one-stop shop, catering to a whole new category of shoppers, is breaking ground into a practically untapped market.

This stock has already climbed over 300% since early April, but now, it's flashing signs of breaking out over the next few weeks, making it a prime Fast Profits opportunity.

Check out the full details in the video below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH) using a $28.50 limit order. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open FTCH Jan. 15, 2021 $27 calls (FTCH210115C00027000) using a limit order of $5.

