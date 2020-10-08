Best Penny Stocks Now Could Gain Up to 447%

There have been countless studies showing revenue growth to be among the most important characteristics of a successful company. And it's no different with our best penny stocks to buy today.

Sure, you can financially engineer short-term profit growth. But at the end of the day, if you are not selling more of your products and adding more customers, your business is not growing.

Peter Lynch is one of the most successful fund managers of all time. He was always on the prowl for fast-growing companies. Lynch often said he made the most significant gains on fast-growing companies during his wildly successful 12-year run at the helm of the Fidelity Magellan. Lynch returned 29% a year during that time, so he knows a thing or two about picking stocks.

The old saw holds when picking penny stocks as well. Companies that are adding new customers and selling more products day after day and month after month have the potential to help investors gain life-changing profits. Let's take a look at a few.

Everybody's "Gunning" for This Penny Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) is another company whose products could see huge sales due to current headlines. Its lead product is The Byrna HD (Home Defense), an incredibly powerful and effective non-lethal self-defense weapon. It shoots .68 caliber round kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet away.

It is not a firearm, so you can take it just about anywhere. The combination of the rounds impact and release of pepper spray, tear gas, or even a combination of the two, will disable almost all would-be attackers.

The Byrna HD non-lethal weapon is in high demand, with revenue growth of 38% annually for the last five years.

It trades for $1.62 right now. But with unrest and uncertainty growing every day, that demand is only going to keep growing, driving the stock price of this low-priced gem a lot higher.

This next penny stock could more than double, however…

This Penny Stock Is a Remote-Schooling Champ

Over the last few years, BoxLight Corp. (NASDAQ: BOXL) has seen average annual sales growth. The company is in one of the most exciting industries today, with an almost unlimited runway for growth. Boxlight is an educational technology company that makes interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. Its interactive teaching products include software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services.

Boxlight is on the prowl for new companies that can accelerate its growth rate. It raised $34.5 million in a recent stock offering and gained another $22 million investment from a sizeable institutional fund manager based in New York.

The company has been busy deploying the capital. Two weeks ago, it announced that it acquired screen sharing patents and one pending patent application from Circle Technology. This intellectual property will increase Boxlight's protections around its education software.

Boxlight also announced that it had acquired an education technology company in Great Britain. It has acquired Sahara Presentation Systems Plc., a leader in distributed and manufactured Audio-Visual solutions. Its products will be paired with Boxlight's educational program to make teaching easier for both students and teachers.

Education technology is going to be one of the fastest-growing global industries for the next several decades. Boxlight is positioning itself as one of the leaders in the industry.

This penny stock trades for $1.87 right now with an average 12-month target of $4.75. That represents 157% gain for today's investor.

However, that doesn't quite measure up to the 447% potential from our best penny stock today…

Best Penny Stock to Buy Now