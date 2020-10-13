3 Best Tech Penny Stocks to Buy Now

Technology is changing the world around us at a lightning-fast pace. The way we do business and even the way we interact with friends and family is changing.

The arrival of COVID-19 forced us all to adopt and adapt to new technologies at a pace no could have imagined last New Year’s Eve. We shop, communicate, work, and learn differently, and we are not ever going back to what it was like before the arrival of COVID-19.

While we are all aware of the massive increase in technology usage, many people do not realize that some of the companies at the forefront of the technology revolution are penny stocks.

Many investors overlook penny stocks, associating them with overhyped shell companies or even fraud. While those stocks are out there, we focus only on the best penny stocks.

These are real companies with real products run by real people.

More importantly, these real companies can help make you really rich.

The One E-Commerce Penny Stock to Own

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) helps businesses of all sizes turn their e-commerce and online marketing efforts into a customer experience that attracts and retains customers. Its customers include some large companies like 7-11, The UPS store, and Bristol Myers Squibb, but it also works in the dramatically underserved middle markets.

Bridgeline also sees rapid growth in developing apps that help customers grow their business. Its apps help take customer requests and convert those requests into sales.

Bridgeline is helping companies get online and develop a strong brand once they get there. The ever-growing need for its services is driving remarkable growth. Bridgeline won more new customers in its fourth quarter than it did in its third quarter. That’s impressive given that in the third quarter it won more new customers than the first two quarters combined.

The world is moving online. Bridgeline is helping businesses get online and be more successful when they get there.

Bridgeline’s success could be wildly profitable for you. Earnings are going to be up 90% this year and then better than double next year. That should get the stock moving higher pretty quickly.

This 5G Penny Stock Is a Rare Find

CASA Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) is a communications technology company working to provide advanced ultra-broadband 5G solutions to telecommunication providers, including fixed, wireless, cable, and those converged service providers who supply all of the above. With operations in 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

The demand for 5G is driving impressive results for CASA Systems this year. The wireless backlog is at record levels. In the most recent quarter, the company delivered a triple-digit positive earnings surprise as analysts underestimated how high the demand for 5G hardware is right now across all facets of the telecommunications industry.

The demand for 5G is just going to increase. Providing the world’s leading telephone and communications companies with the hardware and technology they need to meet the demand should be very profitable for CASA Systems.

Owning shares of CASA Systems could be very profitable for us as investors in the company. Analysts expect earnings to grow by over 300% next year, which should drive the stock price much higher.

But our final tech penny stock this week is involved in several aspects of the American economy as well as helping keep our country safe.

The Best Penny Stock to Buy Right Now