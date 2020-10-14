Tesla’s Lithium Deal Just Sparked Your Next Fast Profits Payday

There's no doubt that I'm long on the bullish sentiment driving the green energy market right now. It's one of the few heavily political subjects in the world that doesn't come with a counterargument (at least none that make sense).

So, as we get closer to election day, this trend is only going to keep gaining more traction, and green energy stocks will continue to skyrocket…

On today's Fast Profits, I'm revisiting the alternatives market with a stock that's already knee-deep in a trend that could soon take the world by storm…

One of the most popular trends in the shift away from fossil fuels is the electric vehicle. And after Tesla, arguably the king of the EV market, signed a massive sales deal with Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLL), all eyes on Wall Street turned toward EV tech.

You see, according to its namesake, Piedmont is a leading producer of lithium, the central component of an EV car battery, and according to Barron's industrialist and journalist Al Root, the final key to Tesla's "world domination." Since striking a deal with Elon Musk, PLL stock more than tripled.

At this point, PLL has likely hit its peak, having already pulled back 53% from September highs. But the global demand for lithium has only just begun, as auto manufacturers charge full steam ahead in a worldwide effort to outmode combustion engines.

So today, I'm turning my sights to another lithium frontrunner, a stock that's only in the beginning of its ascent. And after recently completing a golden cross, a sure sign of a breakout among technical traders, there isn't a moment to waste to get in on this trade.

Trade details… Action to Take No 1: Buy shares of Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) using a limit order of $10.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open LTHM April 16, 2021 $10 call (LTHM210416C00010000) using a limit order of $2.

