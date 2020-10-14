Tesla’s Lithium Deal Just Sparked Your Next Fast Profits Payday

Start the conversation
There's no doubt that I'm long on the bullish sentiment driving the green energy market right now. It's one of the few heavily political subjects in the world that doesn't come with a counterargument (at least none that make sense).
So, as we get closer to election day, this trend is only going to keep gaining more traction, and green energy stocks will continue to skyrocket…
On today's Fast Profits, I'm revisiting the alternatives market with a stock that's already knee-deep in a trend that could soon take the world by storm…
One of the most popular trends in the shift away from fossil fuels is the electric vehicle. And after Tesla, arguably the king of the EV market, signed a massive sales deal with Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLL), all eyes on Wall Street turned toward EV tech.
You see, according to its namesake, Piedmont is a leading producer of lithium, the central component of an EV car battery, and according to Barron's industrialist and journalist Al Root, the final key to Tesla's "world domination." Since striking a deal with Elon Musk, PLL stock more than tripled.
At this point, PLL has likely hit its peak, having already pulled back 53% from September highs. But the global demand for lithium has only just begun, as auto manufacturers charge full steam ahead in a worldwide effort to outmode combustion engines.
So today, I'm turning my sights to another lithium frontrunner, a stock that's only in the beginning of its ascent. And after recently completing a golden cross, a sure sign of a breakout among technical traders, there isn't a moment to waste to get in on this trade.
Check out the full details in my video below…
Here's How to Profit BIG TIME in the World of Post-COVID Tech
Trade details…
Action to Take No 1: Buy shares of Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) using a limit order of $10.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open LTHM April 16, 2021 $10 call (LTHM210416C00010000) using a limit order of $2.
You probably wouldn't be surprised to hear that the EV car battery isn't the only massive tech trend to emerge out of 2020…
COVID-19 has already reshaped our social and economic realities – likely forever. And with another coronavirus wave bearing down on us as the season turns, the tech sector is rapidly adapting to our new way of life.
That's where this new tech rollout comes into play…
As social distancing quickly becomes the norm while traversing public spaces, this tech is becoming a necessity pretty much anywhere you would need to spend money… which is everywhere.
In fact, analysts expect this stock to trigger a $157 billion windfall over the next year…
All the details just went live – click here to check it out.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.