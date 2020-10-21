Analyst Upgrades Are "Driving" This Options Trade Through the Roof

As hopes for a new stimulus deal reignite on Capitol Hill, I'm seeing a prime trading opportunity in a sector where a large number of Americans will be spending their checks…

It seems the coming uptick in consumerism will be largely found in "big ticket" purchases like, say, a gently used car.

That's right, as folks around the country emerge part-time from their COVID-19 bunkers, many of them are finding themselves in need of an almost-new set of wheels. And most of them are playing it safe and taking their business to "social distance-friendly" online platforms.

The digital car buying space is lighting up with profit potential right now. One stock in particular recently received two analyst upgrades after projecting a 40% increase in sales for Q3 ahead of its Nov. 4 earnings announcement.

The stock has already nearly tripled since its 2020 low in April, but as buying volume and positive long-term technical indicators support upward momentum, there's plenty of runway left for today's Fast Profits trade.

Check out the full details in the video below…

Trade Details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Cars.com LLC (NYSE: CARS) using a limit order of $8.95. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open CARS Jan. 15, 2021 $10 call (XXX) using a limit order of $0.90.

