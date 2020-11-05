Telehealth for Pets: It's a Thing, and It's About to Send This Stock Flying

Start the conversation
Today, I'm revisiting a Fast Profits trade from late April, a stock that's tapped into two of the most prominent trends of 2020 and beyond: our everlasting love of furry, four-legged friends, and online shopping.
If you were lucky enough to join us last time, you could've more than tripled your money, and then some. But that's nothing compared to where this stock is headed, especially after adding yet another COVID-era megatrend to the mix: telehealth.
That's right – this stock climbed more than 15% in October after announcing the launch of a free program called "Connect with a Vet," allowing pet owners virtual access to licensed veterinarian from the safety of their own homes.
And make no mistake: This "tele-vet" service is adding exponential value to this company – no longer a mere supplier of chew toys and dog sweaters, but an all-around one-stop-shop wellness center for your pet that you can access anywhere.
Lately, this stock saw a bit of a retracement from its upward trajectory, due to sloppy split from brick-and-mortar pet retailer PetSmart, but that will only be adding profits to our trade, especially with earnings scheduled for early December providing the perfect storm of "buy the dip" and "buy the rumor" catalysts.
Check out the full details in my video below…
Trade details:
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of CHWY using a $35 limit order.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open CHWY Jan. 15, 2021 $65 call (CHWY210115C00065000) using an $8.50 limit order.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
