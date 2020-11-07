This Sector Will See Two Years' Worth of Growth in the Next Two Months

The future of e-commerce is looking brighter than ever.

The sector has seen an enormous wave of growth thanks to the pandemic and the "stay at home" orders that swept across the country back in March. And now, we're on the cusp of an explosion in the sector like never before.

That's right, we're looking at two years' worth of e-commerce growth packed into the next few months with the upcoming holiday season.

Stores are shifting their famous Black Friday sales to an online platform, offering free shipping, and Americans are finding themselves able to get all their gifts (with good deals) all from the comfort of their couch.

Online sales this November and December are forecast to climb 33% year over year to a record of $189 billion. This is based on web transactions of 80 of the top 100 U.S. Internet retailers.

Those massive gains could climb even higher if we see another round of stimulus checks before the end of the year or if brick-and-mortar stores are forced to shut down once again.

If this happens, we could see consumers spend an extra $11 billion. That would push the total holiday spending past $200 billion – a mind-blowing figure. To put this into perspective, the holiday season is likely to have 18 days where online spending tops $3 billion in a 24-hour period.

And here's how you can cash in on this impressive performance…

2020 Holiday Spending: Where's the Money?

Currently, we're seeing the number of new coronavirus cases trending higher daily. And if Europe is any indication of the future, we could be looking at a third wave. This means that the current climate will most likely remain.

We've already seen this happening in some states as local governments roll back their decision to lift lockdown measures. So, I genuinely believe that the e-commerce sector will see well over $200 billion in the next two months.

With that said, when it comes to investing in the wake of the rush of cash that'll be flooding into the e-commerce sector, I would focus on large companies with online sales, specifically those that offer items for the home.

That in turn has me focusing on three big names in e-commerce: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), and of course, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

I believe that by investing in these e-commerce giants, you'll be able to grab quick cash as the holiday season rolls in.

